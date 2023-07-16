Wamego Police attempt to identify man connected to ongoing investigation

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Details remain scarce about an investigation in Wamego that has officials attempting to identify one man who may be connected.

The Wamego Police Department says that officials are attempting to identify one man who may have information about an ongoing investigation.

Officials did not say what the investigation was into or how the man played a role in the incident.

If anyone knows who or where the man may be, they should report that information to WPD at 785-456-9553 in connection to case 23-1441.

