Texas teen hospitalized following head-on collision with semi in Kansas

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
STRONG CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Texas teen was sent to a Wichita hospital following a head-on collision with a semi-truck near Strong City.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, officials were called to the K-177-Highway 50 Junction in Chase Co. with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2015 Nissan Frontier driven by Dylan E. Chastain, 18, of Saginaw, Texas, had been headed east on Highway 50 as a 2018 Freightliner semi-truck driven by Mihail Wendt, 34, of Spring, Texas, had been headed west.

KHP noted that Chastain attempted to pass a separate semi-truck he had been following in a no-passing zone. He entered the westbound lane and collided head-on with Wendt’s semi.

Officials said Chastain was taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with suspected serious injuries. Wendt escaped the crash without injury. Both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the incident.

