Storms pushing through on Sunday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a reprieve from the rain on Saturday allowed for cleanup from Friday’s storms, rain is back in the forecast for Sunday.

So far this morning, we’ve seen moderately strong storms roll through NE Kansas and into the KC Metro, with some locally heavy downpours and gusts alongside them. As these storms begin to weaken over Missouri, skies will clear back here in NE Kansas, setting the stage for a second round of thunderstorms in the area.

In the late afternoon to early evening hours of Sunday, more thunderstorms will develop to our north, descending southeastward. These storms will likely be stronger, potentially severe, in comparison to the storms that made their way through this morning. Large hail and strong wind gusts will be the primary threat, with the risk of tornadic activity nearly at zero.

Now, the question many are asking is if this will be as bad as Friday’s storms. The answer to that question is probably not, as the official SPC outlook puts NE Kansas a category lower than Friday for severe risk (Enhanced on Friday vs Slight today). With this morning’s storms also using up much of the available energy in the atmosphere, the chance for storms to really explode in their intensity won’t be very high.

Overall, residents should prepare for strong storms, with some scattered severe weather. While we shouldn’t see any long lines of severe storms hitting every community in the region like Friday, the scattered storms forecast for today could certainly bring some impacts.

Looking ahead to next week, chances of rain drop off quite a bit after Monday night. High temperatures will continue to stay into the 90s, with Tuesday in particular possibly reaching the triple digits. Cooler conditions are expected from Wednesday onward, dipping down into the upper 80s.

