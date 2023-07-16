Sheriff’s office captain stole drugs from Pill Take Back program, officials say

SLED said an Oconee County Sheriff’s Office captain was charged with misconduct in office and petit larceny. (SOURCE: WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALHALLA, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A sheriff’s office captain in South Carolina was charged after officials said he stole drugs acquired by authorities during a Pill Take Back program.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said Oconee County Sheriff’s Office Captain Charles Jeffrey Underwood was charged with misconduct in office and petit larceny.

Oconee Sheriff Mike Crenshaw said the 48-year-old was fired Thursday after he learned SLED issued warrants for his arrest.

In March, Crenshaw said as part of internal controls, staff discovered discrepancies related to the sheriff’s office Pill Take Back program. The pills are valued at less than $2,000, according to the arrest warrants.

“Medication that is collected, as part of this program, is stored in a secure location within the Sheriff’s Office separate from where our evidence is stored,” the sheriff said. “At no time was any evidence in a criminal case compromised as a result of this incident.”

Underwood was arrested within approximately four hours of his termination and booked at the Oconee County Detention Center.

“As part of our Mission Statement, our employees are expected to maintain the highest standards of accountability. I hold each employee to this standard,” said Crenshaw. “Each employee understands that they will be held accountable for their actions. The public holds law enforcement to a higher standard and this is why we place emphasis on it in our Mission Statement.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police
Juvenile dies following shooting incident
A WIBW viewer sent in this picture, showing how a severe thunderstorm knocked down a tree near...
Tree limb disposals open, thousands still without power after severe storms hit Topeka
A two-year-old was pronounced dead after a possible drowning in Osage County.
Two-year-old pronounced dead after possible drowning in Osage County
Inclement weather moving through Shawnee and surrounding counties left numerous trees down and...
Inclement weather leaves numerous trees down, power outages
The severe storms left Country Stampede goers in suspense after the festival’s main stage and...
Country Stampede pauses shows for severe weather

Latest News

FILE
Concordia Police offer reward after vandalism closes pool, pickleball court
K-9 Apollo helps officials find 2 suspects and a knife on July 11, 2023.
K-9 leads officials to find 2 suspects, knife following Neosho Co. chase
Marcus Adams Jr.
KU freshman Marcus Adams Jr. to leave the program
Rossville Police attempt to identify men seen climbing, breaking into building
Generic police lights
Rossville Police attempt to identify men seen climbing, breaking into building