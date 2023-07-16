Rossville Police attempt to identify men seen climbing, breaking into building

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROSSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Police in Rossville are attempting to identify two male suspects after they were seen climbing into a building’s second-story window and breaking into it.

The Rossville Police Department says that each night between July 8 and 10 a commercial building at 409 Main St. was broken into by two unknown suspects. The pair came through the second-story window on the building’s southwest face.

Officials indicated that the suspects used items on the outside to climb up to the roof and window. They came out of the building’s first story, through a locked door.

RPD noted that the owners of the facility installed a security camera and caught video and audio of the incident. Officials believe someone in the area may recognize the pair from the video.

If anyone does recognize the two men in the video, they should report that information to RPD at 785-584-6047.

