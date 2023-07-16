Roadway reopens near Maple Hill after lightning fries railroad crossing

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MAPLE HILL, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas highway was closed for nearly four hours after lightning struck a railroad crossing during a severe storm and fried its electronic components.

The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook just after 6 p.m. on Friday, July 14, following severe weather to warn drivers that K-30 near Old Stone Church Rd. had been closed after lightning struck the train tracks and fried the crossing’s electronics. The bolt triggered the gates to descend and lock with hazard lights activated.

Officials warned drivers that they should never cross railroad tracks while the danger gate is down and locked. Meanwhile, Waterman Crossing Rd. southeast of Maple Hill remained open to traffic as a detour.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that the roadway reopened around 9:45 p.m. after crews were able to repair the issue. More than 20 traffic stops had been made during the nearly 4-hour period, all of which ended in verbal warnings.

