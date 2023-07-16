Power outages close NOTO businesses through weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Businesses in NOTO are grappling with disruptive power outages that kept them closed through the weekend.

Odin’s Lair, an axe throwing business located at 921 N Kansas Ave, has been without power since Friday, forcing cancellation of its first-ever axe-throwing tournament.

The tournament attracted participants from in and out-of-state axe throwing enthusiasts.

“Last night, I started getting all the messages from the out of towners and out of staters, saying are we having the tournament or we’re not having the tournament?” says Haynes, owner of Odin’s Lair. “We had people scheduled for him Nebraska and from Iowa and Kansas City and all of them. I basically had to call them all up and say, ‘Hey, we’re gonna postpone this, schedule it for another date.’ We’re still without power.”

Haynes says the unforeseen closure cost him some of the biggest business days of the week, including what would have been an influx of customers for Sunday’s tournament.

“We’ve missed out on our Friday, Saturday, normal customers,” he says. “All weekend, this whole weekend. We missed out on a lot of business but it is what it is.”

Hayne’s does plan to reschedule the tournament at a later date.

Other businesses close by also report disruptive power outages. Evergy says on its website that power should be restored in the area by Sunday night.

