Power expected to soon be restored to Topeka, Lawrence Evergy customers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Power is expected to be completely restored to Evergy customers in Lawrence and Topeka by Sunday night following severe weather on Friday.

Evergy announced on Sunday, July 16, that following severe storms on Friday, crews from other states and areas will converge on Northeast Kansas to create the largest staging area for line crews the area has ever seen.

Officials noted that more than 80% of customers who lost power have since seen electricity return. Outages in Topeka and Lawrence are expected to be restored by Sunday night.

Evergy indicated that small groups of customers in the Kansas City Metro area will continue to see impacts into early next week.

Meanwhile, officials said all available Evergy and contract line crews will continue to work around the clock to restore power to all customers.

Originally, Evergy said around 240,000 customers lost power while the Capital City shouldered the brunt of the damage.

