Northeast Kansas players shine in 2023 Shrine Bowl

HAYS, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl featured stellar performances from quite a few Northeast Kansas players.

In the end, the West team beat the East team 21-20. But with the West team coming out to a 14-0 start, it made for an exciting comeback effort by the East.

Manhattan quarterback Keenan Schartz was named the West MVP, and St. Marys quarterback Keller Hurla was named the East MVP. Both QB’s are headed to play football at Washburn University.

An exciting first half catch was made by Rock Creek’s Ethan Burgess, thrown by Hurla. Council Grove’s Ethan Burton had a big fumble recovery for the West that led to their first touchdown.

Wichita native, Heisman winner and Pro Football Hall of Famer Barry Sanders was inducted into the Kansas Shrine Bowl Hall of Fame before the game.

Overall, it was a fun week for all the players, cheerleaders, and band members invited.

