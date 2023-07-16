Motorcycle driver thrown from bike following attempt to pass Jeep on I-70

WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 19-year-old motorcycle driver was sent to the hospital after he was thrown from his bike following an attempt to pass another driver along a Kansas interstate.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:55 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 226 on westbound I-70 in Wyandotte Co. with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2009 Yamaha motorcycle driven by Evan Schuster, 19, of Olathe, and a 2008 Jeep Wrangler driven by Kandita Pruneda, 48, of Kansas City, had both been headed west on the interstate.

KHP noted that Schuster attempted to pass Pruneda between the middle and outside lane, however, due to his speed, he lost control of the bike. The motorcycle hit the back passenger side of the Jeep which caused Schuster to be thrown from the bike. He landed on the outside shoulder of the interstate.

KHP said Schuster was taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center with suspected minor injuries. Pruneda escaped the crash without injury.

