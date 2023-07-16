Man wanted for May incident booked on accusations of mistreatment, theft

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man wanted for a May incident was booked into jail on accusations that included the mistreatment of a dependent adult and theft.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, a man who had been wanted for a May incident turned himself in at the Law Enforcement Center.

Officials noted that Chad C. Lutz, 38, of Topeka, had been wanted for a May 19 incident that included the mistreatment of a dependent adult, forgery and theft.

Lutz was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Mistreatment of a dependent adult - Violation of Kansas trust code between $1,500 and $25,000

Forgery - making or altering a written instrument

Theft - between $1,500 and $25,000

As of Sunday, Lutz no longer remains behind bars after his bond was posted.

