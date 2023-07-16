Man wanted for firearms-related incident arrested one week later

Tylor Lack
Tylor Lack(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man who was wanted in connection to a firearms-related incident has been arrested in the Capital City a week later.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on Wednesday, July 12, officials found a man in the Capital City that had been wanted in connection to an incident that happened on July 3.

TPD did not release any details into the incident, however, they did say that Tylor J. Lack, 35, of Topeka was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Aggravated assault - use of a deadly weapon
  • Criminal discharge of a firearm - recklessly at an occupied vehicle
  • Criminal possession of a weapon - convicted of a felony

As of Sunday, Lack remained behind bars with a federal hold. He has a bond amount of $15,000 and a court appearance set for 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 24.

