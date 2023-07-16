Man beaten to death in Walmart parking lot; suspect arrested

Authorities say a 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a...
Authorities say a 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a 79-year-old man in the parking lot of a Walmart.(Source: Daniel Ramirez/CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (AP) - A 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a 79-year-old man in the parking lot of a Walmart in southeastern New Hampshire, authorities said Saturday.

Somersworth police said they arrested a local man, Brian Roberge, after responding to a call about the late Friday killing. At the scene, they found Jan VanTassel, of Center Ossipee, unresponsive with head and facial injuries. First responders determined he was dead.

Police said they think Roberge killed VanTassel by striking him repeatedly in the head and face.

Roberge is charged with second-degree murder. He is due in court Monday.

It wasn’t immediately clear Saturday if Roberge had an attorney yet.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-year-old was pronounced dead after a possible drowning in Osage County.
Two-year-old pronounced dead after possible drowning in Osage County
Inclement weather moving through Shawnee and surrounding counties left numerous trees down and...
Inclement weather leaves numerous trees down, power outages
Topeka Police
Juvenile dies following shooting incident
A WIBW viewer sent in this picture, showing how a severe thunderstorm knocked down a tree near...
Tree limb disposals open, thousands still without power after severe storms hit Topeka

Latest News

Carlee Russell
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
File - An Amber Alert for 11-year-old Tanya Jackson has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 11-year-old girl reported missing in Dallas
Manhattan's Keenan Schartz and St. Marys Keller Hurla named MVP's of the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl.
Northeast Kansas players shine in 2023 Shrine Bowl
Officials give update on Henry County mass shooting that left at least 4 dead