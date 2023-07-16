KU freshman Marcus Adams Jr. to leave the program

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas men’s basketball freshman Marcus Adams Jr. has requested a release from an NLI with the program.

The four-star small forward enrolled at KU in June, but has now left the program and will search for a new home should he be released from his National Letter of Intent, according to On3 reporter Joe Tipton.

The 6′8″ California native committed to the Jayhawks back in March, choosing them over Syracuse and UCLA. He was the No. 66 overall prospect in the class of 2023, and No. 14 small forward.

He gave the following statement to Tipton/On3:

“I want to thank Jayhawk Nation and Coach Self and Townsend for being a great help in my development and time here. Your support showed me a lot. To the fans, thank you for all the help with the media and the in-person love,” Adams said. “I would like to request a release from my National Letter of Intent in order to find out where I truly belong. It was a hard decision. I decided it would be best for me mentally and for my family. I will re-open my recruitment as well. Thank you and please respect my decision.”

