K-9 leads officials to find 2 suspects, knife following Neosho Co. chase

NEOSHO CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A K-9 with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks led officials to find two suspects as well as a knife following a chase with law enforcement in Neosho Co.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says that on Tuesday morning, July 11, Game Wardens Sievert and Austin were on patrol when the Kansas Highway Patrol called for aid during a vehicle pursuit that ended in rural Neosho Co.

During the chase, officials said KDWP K-9s were called after both suspects bailed from their vehicle and ran into the brush. K-9 Apollo tracked the suspects and led officials across a field and into the brush where both were found laying in tall grass.

Later, KDWP noted that a search of the area led Apollow to find a phone and knife belonging to one of the suspects.

Officials indicated that both suspects were arrested and booked into the Neosho Co. Jail. Criminal charges have been filed in both Neosho and Montgomery counties.

Officials have not released the identities of the suspects or any further information.

