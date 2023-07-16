K-9 leads officials to find 2 suspects, knife following Neosho Co. chase

K-9 Apollo helps officials find 2 suspects and a knife on July 11, 2023.
K-9 Apollo helps officials find 2 suspects and a knife on July 11, 2023.(Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEOSHO CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A K-9 with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks led officials to find two suspects as well as a knife following a chase with law enforcement in Neosho Co.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says that on Tuesday morning, July 11, Game Wardens Sievert and Austin were on patrol when the Kansas Highway Patrol called for aid during a vehicle pursuit that ended in rural Neosho Co.

During the chase, officials said KDWP K-9s were called after both suspects bailed from their vehicle and ran into the brush. K-9 Apollo tracked the suspects and led officials across a field and into the brush where both were found laying in tall grass.

Later, KDWP noted that a search of the area led Apollow to find a phone and knife belonging to one of the suspects.

Officials indicated that both suspects were arrested and booked into the Neosho Co. Jail. Criminal charges have been filed in both Neosho and Montgomery counties.

Officials have not released the identities of the suspects or any further information.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police
Juvenile dies following shooting incident
A WIBW viewer sent in this picture, showing how a severe thunderstorm knocked down a tree near...
Tree limb disposals open, thousands still without power after severe storms hit Topeka
A two-year-old was pronounced dead after a possible drowning in Osage County.
Two-year-old pronounced dead after possible drowning in Osage County
Inclement weather moving through Shawnee and surrounding counties left numerous trees down and...
Inclement weather leaves numerous trees down, power outages
The severe storms left Country Stampede goers in suspense after the festival’s main stage and...
Country Stampede pauses shows for severe weather

Latest News

FILE
Concordia Police offer reward after vandalism closes pool, pickleball court
Marcus Adams Jr.
KU freshman Marcus Adams Jr. to leave the program
Rossville Police attempt to identify men seen climbing, breaking into building
Generic police lights
Rossville Police attempt to identify men seen climbing, breaking into building