High Court reverses Douglas Co. court ruling after error alters trial outcome

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has reversed a ruling out of Douglas Co. after it found the district court made an error when it allowed evidence that prejudicially altered the outcome of a trial.

The Kansas Supreme Court says that in the case of Appeal No. 123,190: State of Kansas v. Jerry W. Campbell, law enforcement allegedly found drugs and items associated with drug distribution in a car Campbell drove on two separate occasions. He was convicted of two counts of possession of meth and four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute in Douglas Co.

At trial, court records indicate that the District Court allowed the State to introduce “detailed” evidence that related to Campbell’s previous convictions for similar crimes. On direct appeal, a Court of Appeals panel reversed Campbell’s convictions and found the district court had made a mistake when it allowed the State to introduce that evidence.

Officials noted that the Court of Appeals remanded the case for a new trial. On review in the Supreme Court, it affirmed that ruling.

In a unanimous decision written by Justice Melissa Standridge, the Court said it held that the panel made a mistake when it failed to review the district court’s improper admission of the evidence for harmless error. However, the Court affirmed the decision after it found the mistake was harmless given the prejudicial impact on the outcome of the trial.

The Court noted that it held that while a defendant’s use of a controlled substance can be admitted - subject to certain requirements - when it is relevant to prove a disputed fact, their use of a controlled substance is not a factor that can be automatically used as an exception to the specific mandates of state law.

Finally, the Court said it rejected Campbell’s argument that the district court abused its discretion when it reversed its order to suppress evidence found in his car as his claims were technically irregular and did not affect the validity of the search warrant.

