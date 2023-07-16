Families enjoyed National Ice Cream Day at Sheridan’s

By Madison Bickley
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tons of people came out Sunday afternoon to avoid the rain and eat all of the ice-cream they wanted.

Kids and their families were excited to dig into their favorite frozen treats.

Ben Goodwin said that he loves National Ice Cream Day because he gets to go out and get ice-cream with his family.

“My cousin works here and she usually makes ice-cream for me,” said Goodwin. “I feel bad for people who are lactose intolerant because ice-cream is delicious.”

Sheridan’s is open from 12-10 p.m. on Sundays.

