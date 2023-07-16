Drivers warned work near Washburn to temporarily shift traffic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers have been warned that work at an intersection near Washburn University will temporarily shift traffic.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Monday, July 17, crews will begin work at the intersection of SW 17th and MacVicar Ave.

Crews noted they will replace a section of curb and gutter in the area.

According to officials, eastbound traffic will move into the center lane as work is completed.

Officials said the work is expected to last about one week.

