Concordia Police offer reward after vandalism closes pool, pickleball court

CONCORDIA, Kan. (WIBW) - After an act of vandalism closed both the Concordia Pool and pickleball court, officials have offered a $200 reward for information about the suspects.

The Concordia Police Department says that on Friday, July 14, officials were called to City Park in the 300 block of W. 11th St. with reports of damage.

When officials arrived, they said they found that the Concordia Swimming Pool and the pickleball court had been vandalized. The crime happened sometime overnight between Thursday and Friday.

CPD noted that the incident closed both the pool and the court for at least one day. The crime also resulted in expensive repairs to buildings and equipment, lost wages by workers and lost revenue to the city.

Officials have offered a $200 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the vandalism. Anyone with information should report it to CPD at 785-243-3131.

