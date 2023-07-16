Barry Sanders gets inducted to Kansas Shrine Bowl Hall of Fame

HAYS, Kan. (WIBW) - Barry Sanders made his return to the Kansas Shrine Bowl on Saturday night to receive a special honor.

The Wichita native and Heisman Trophy winner was inducted into the Kansas Shrine Bowl Hall of Fame before the 2023 game began.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer played college football at Oklahoma State and eventually rushed for over 15,000 yards in the NFL.

Sanders even visited the team’s locker rooms before the game to offer some wisdom, and then took the field to tell the crowd what it meant for him to be back at the Shrine Bowl.

”I feel like I was fortunate to be picked to play in the game. And this was such a fantastic atmosphere. I can’t believe it’s been so many years since I participated in it. But I look back with such prime prime memories of being able to join and participate in this. Thanks again, it’s been a tremendous day, and I’ll remember this forever,” said Sanders.

Sanders also made sure to visit with the Shriners patients, take photos, and ask them about their life journeys.

The West team went on to beat the East 21-20.

