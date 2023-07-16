29-year-old man wanted in connection to Topeka juvenile’s shooting death

Juvenile dies following shooting incident
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in the Capital City are attempting to locate a 29-year-old man in connection with Topeka’s most recent homicide which took the life of a minor.

The Topeka Police Department says that on Sunday, July 16, officials are attempting to locate Alfred A. Smith, 29, of Topeka in connection to a Friday shooting that killed one juvenile.

Alfred Smith
Alfred Smith(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)

Officials noted that Smith was last seen in a turquoise Jeep SUV.

TPD said it was called to a local hospital just before 5:30 p.m. on Friday with reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a single juvenile victim that had been shot with life-threatening injuries. The minor was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Juvenile dies following shooting incident

Officials indicated that the investigation remains ongoing. The identity of the deceased has not been released.

If anyone has information about Smith’s whereabouts, they should not attempt to speak to him but instead, immediately call 911. Any information about the shooting should also be reported to TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police
Juvenile dies following shooting incident
A WIBW viewer sent in this picture, showing how a severe thunderstorm knocked down a tree near...
Tree limb disposals open, thousands still without power after severe storms hit Topeka
A two-year-old was pronounced dead after a possible drowning in Osage County.
Two-year-old pronounced dead after possible drowning in Osage County
Inclement weather moving through Shawnee and surrounding counties left numerous trees down and...
Inclement weather leaves numerous trees down, power outages
The severe storms left Country Stampede goers in suspense after the festival’s main stage and...
Country Stampede pauses shows for severe weather

Latest News

Crews travel hundreds of miles to restore power in Kansas
FILE
2 seriously injured after blowing dust causes 5-vehicle incident
FILE
Roadway reopens near Maple Hill after lightning fries railroad crossing
Power expected to soon be restored to Topeka, Lawrence Evergy customers