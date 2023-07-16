29-year-old man wanted in connection to Topeka juvenile’s shooting death

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in the Capital City are attempting to locate a 29-year-old man in connection with Topeka’s most recent homicide which took the life of a minor.

The Topeka Police Department says that on Sunday, July 16, officials are attempting to locate Alfred A. Smith, 29, of Topeka in connection to a Friday shooting that killed one juvenile.

Alfred Smith (Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)

Officials noted that Smith was last seen in a turquoise Jeep SUV.

TPD said it was called to a local hospital just before 5:30 p.m. on Friday with reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a single juvenile victim that had been shot with life-threatening injuries. The minor was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Officials indicated that the investigation remains ongoing. The identity of the deceased has not been released.

If anyone has information about Smith’s whereabouts, they should not attempt to speak to him but instead, immediately call 911. Any information about the shooting should also be reported to TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

