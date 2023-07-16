2023 Fiesta Topeka royalty candidates crowned at coronation ball

The two newest royalty members raised over $70,000 that will go toward supporting Our Lady of Guadalupe Church and Holy Family.
By Alex Carter
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After several weeks of campaigning and fundraising, the 2023 Fiesta Topeka Royalty candidates were crowned Saturday night at Stormont Vail Event’s Center Ag Hall.

Monse Cortes was named Fiesta Princess.

“I was very emotional, but very thankful. I’m very happy and excited that I was able to help my parish with the little bit that I could,” said Cortes.

Lourdes Rodriguez was chosen as Fiesta Queen.

“I never would have imagined that my campaign was gonna go like this. It was a complete labor of love and I’m very grateful for everybody who’s helped me throughout my campaign,” Rodriguez said.

“It was a lot of hard work. We honesty didn’t expect to raise that much, we only had six weeks to do this and only two of the candidates. So we’re very proud of ourselves for having raised that much. I’m very proud of Lourie as well, she did a lot of good work and I’m glad that I was able to run with her,” Cortes said.

Rodriguez was joined at the coronation ceremony by several members of her family who are Fiesta royalty themselves.

“Seeing the pictures from whenever my mom was queen, and seeing my little sister become queen, it’s unimaginable. Just the family tradition that’s been going on with my mom, myself, my cousin. It’s just beautiful what we are able to do for our community,” said 2018 Fiesta King Dominic Rodriguez.

Cortes said she now feels even closer to the Topeka and Oakland community.

“I’ve loved meeting all the people. I’ve definitely made a bigger family. I had a small family here, but now I feel like I have a bigger family thanks to everyone that I was able to meet.”

