2 seriously injured after blowing dust causes 5-vehicle incident

KENDALL, Kan. (WIBW) - Two drivers were seriously injured after blowing dust caused two collisions that involved five vehicles in Western Kansas over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:40 p.m. on Friday, July 14, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 50 and Road A in Kearny Co. with reports of a 3-vehicle collision.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck driven by Reed A. McAtee, 33, of Ulysses, a 2012 Kia Optima driven by Jaycee D. Seeger, 19, of Lakin, and a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Johnny L. Craig, 65, of Lakin, were all headed west on Highway 50.

KHP noted that McAtee started to slow his pick due to blowing dirt. Seeger’s car collided with the bed of the pickup as Craig’s SUV collided with the back of Seeger’s car.

As Craig was stopped following the first collision, officials said a 2015 Ford Fusion driven by Samantha M. Garcia, 30, of Lakin, had been headed west on Highway 50 and hit his SUV.

Meanwhile, KHP said a 2019 Silverado driven by Ramon F. Parra, 29, of Garden City, had been headed east on the highway when he collided with McAtee’s pickup. Parra’s pickup kept traveling east and was then hit by Garcia’s car.

Officials said Seeger and Craig were taken to Kearny Co. Hospital with suspected serious injuries. Meanwhile, McAtee, Garcia and Parral all escaped the crash without injury.

KHP indicated that Craig and Parra were wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision, however, it is unknown if either Seeger, Garcia or McAtee were.

