Tree limb disposals open, thousands still without power after severe storms hit Topeka

A WIBW viewer sent in this picture, showing how a severe thunderstorm knocked down a tree near...
A WIBW viewer sent in this picture, showing how a severe thunderstorm knocked down a tree near Gage Park Friday, July 14.(WIBW viewer John Fitzpatrick)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cleanup crews crews are still working in Topeka Saturday morning after severe thunderstorms damage homes, trees and power lines Friday afternoon.

The City of Topeka released a statement Saturday saying crews are continuing to remove trees from roadways and remove any hanging limbs in the right of way.

City crews are will not haul limbs or debris located on private property. However, the Garrick Facility has agreed to waive the tipping fee at their forestry disposal site for private residents Saturday, July 15 until they close at 1 p.m. and Saturday, July 22 until they close at 3 p.m. Businesses will still need to pay a fee.

The Garrick Facility is located at 2200 NW Water Works Dr.

The Soldier Township Fire Department said on Facebook that their Road Department’s West Yard, located at 334 NW 62nd St., will be open to the public to drop off limbs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The City of Topeka added that pick-up efforts by city staff and its contractor for debris will start Monday morning. It will start in the Oakland neighborhood so it will be clear for the Fiesta Topeka event, which begins Tuesday.

According to Evergy’s Outage Map, over 80,000 customers in Kansas and Missouri remain without power as of 10:15 a.m. Saturday, including over 5,000 in Shawnee County.

On their website, Evergy included this update:

