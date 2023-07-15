Tree limb disposals open, thousands still without power after severe storms hit Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cleanup crews crews are still working in Topeka Saturday morning after severe thunderstorms damage homes, trees and power lines Friday afternoon.

The City of Topeka released a statement Saturday saying crews are continuing to remove trees from roadways and remove any hanging limbs in the right of way.

City crews are will not haul limbs or debris located on private property. However, the Garrick Facility has agreed to waive the tipping fee at their forestry disposal site for private residents Saturday, July 15 until they close at 1 p.m. and Saturday, July 22 until they close at 3 p.m. Businesses will still need to pay a fee.

The Garrick Facility is located at 2200 NW Water Works Dr.

The Soldier Township Fire Department said on Facebook that their Road Department’s West Yard, located at 334 NW 62nd St., will be open to the public to drop off limbs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The City of Topeka added that pick-up efforts by city staff and its contractor for debris will start Monday morning. It will start in the Oakland neighborhood so it will be clear for the Fiesta Topeka event, which begins Tuesday.

According to Evergy’s Outage Map, over 80,000 customers in Kansas and Missouri remain without power as of 10:15 a.m. Saturday, including over 5,000 in Shawnee County.

On their website, Evergy included this update:

Evergy crews continue to restore power after severe storms crossed the service area. As of 7 a.m. over 92,000 Evergy customers were without power. Power has been restored to about half of the customers impacted by the storms that moved through Friday afternoon and evening. (About 186,000 customers were out at the storm’s peak.) More than 1,000 people are working on storm restoration, including line and vegetation crews, plus safety and other support teams. We have also reached out to neighboring utilities in Iowa, Colorado, Oklahoma and Missouri for assistance. We expect restoration in the areas most severely impacted to be a multiday restoration effort. In events with widespread outages, individual estimated restoration times are not available. In addition to crews working to restore power, we also will have teams going into affected areas to assess damage. You may see Evergy trucks in your neighborhood with teams that are collecting information so that line crews are equipped with what they need for local repairs when assigned.

