Shrine Bowl players find special moments in hospital experience

HAYS, Kan. (WIBW) - The players in this years’ Shrine Bowl got to participate in the much anticipated hospital experience on Friday.

They visited with Shriners patient ambassadors, and competed in challenges using assistance tools like wheelchairs and prosthetic limbs to simulate what it’s like to live with a disability.

”It’s really a dream come true,” said Washburn Rural alum and Washburn commit Ty Weber. “It’s something that before I might not have understood the importance and the meaning of the game. But now it’s seeing the kids, and seeing the smiles that Shriners has brought to their face, it’s really something that I look forward to, and something that I think I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”

The impact the day had on all the players was clear across the board.

”You know these kids have been through a lot more than I’ve ever been through,” said Manhattan alum and Washburn commit Keenan Schartz. “Going forward if I see kids that maybe look apart from the group, you know being inclusive. Maybe asking them their story, because I know a lot of these stories are really truly incredible to listen to. I’m really excited to go forth and pay it forward.”

The 2023 Shrine Bowl will kickoff at 7:00 p.m. in Hays, KS. Highlights will be on 13 Sports at 10:00 p.m. on Saturday.

