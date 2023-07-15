Severe storm leads to I-35 accident

(Source: MGN)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 32 minutes ago
LYON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Friday’s severe weather conditions led to a minor singular-vehicle accident.

On July 14, multiple authorities responded to a report of an injury accident at mile marker 133 on I-35. Lyon County Fire, Lyon County Sherriff’s Office, Emporia Fire, and Emporia Police were among those who responded.

A white Honda Civic left the roadway and struck the guardrail in the median. As a result, the driver was trapped inside the vehicle.

According to officials, the investigation revealed the driver, 22-year-old Jaden Ann Eck of Wichita, was wearing her seatbelt and driving northbound on Interstate 35 at the time of the accident.

Emergency services transported Eck by ambulance to Newman Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

