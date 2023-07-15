One-vehicle crash leaves one injured after hydroplaning in Osage County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A one-vehicle crash leaves one person injured after hydroplaning in Osage County.

Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Online Crash Logs said around 2:45 p.m. on Friday, July 14, the driver of a 2023 Nissan Rogue was southbound on I-335 when the vehicle hydroplaned and struck the barrier wall.

Kansas Highway Patrol indicated the driver of the vehicle, Jalaj Goyal, 25, of Overland Park, sustained a possible injury with a complaint of pain. The KHP Online Crash Logs did not indicate that Goyal was taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.