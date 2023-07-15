Kansas Insurance Department urges Kansans to take steps to avoid vehicle theft

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Insurance Department is sharing precautions to avoid vehicle theft during National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month.

The Kansas Insurance Department officials said one motor vehicle is stolen every 32 seconds in the U.S., according to data from the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB). The NICB’s latest statistics show more than one million vehicles were reported stolen in 2022. The data showed that the U.S. is seeing the highest vehicle theft numbers since 2008 when 1.05 million vehicles were reported stolen. July is National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month, and Kansas Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt encourages Kansans to take steps to help prevent their vehicle from becoming a target of auto thieves.

“Vehicle theft costs Kansans millions both in loss of property and increased insurance premiums,” said Schmidt. “By taking simple steps to protect yourself you can help reduce your chances of being a victim of these types of crimes.”

According to officials with the Kansas Insurance Department, vehicle theft is a multi-billion-dollar criminal enterprise in the U.S., costing vehicle owners more than $8 billion in 2022 alone, and contributing to increased premiums for auto insurance policies.

Officials with the Kansas Insurance Department shared precautions to lower the risk of auto theft:

Take your vehicle’s key; do not leave it in your vehicle.

Close and lock all windows and doors when you park.

Park in well-lit areas if possible.

Never leave valuables in your vehicle, especially if they are in plain sight.

Consider purchasing a vehicle with or installing an anti-theft system. Some insurance providers even offer antitheft device discounts.

In addition, the officials with the Kansas Insurance Department shared steps to take if you become a victim of vehicle theft.

Contact police immediately to file a stolen-vehicle report. You will need a copy of the police report and/or a case number to provide to your insurance company. You may also be asked to provide the license plate number, make, model, and color of your vehicle; and the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).

Contact your insurance company to file a claim within 24 hours of your vehicle being stolen.

If you find your vehicle before authorities do, contact the police and your insurance company immediately.

For more information on vehicle theft prevention, visit the NICB website. If you are shopping for auto insurance coverage, click HERE.

