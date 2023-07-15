Juvenile dies following shooting incident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One juvenile has died following a shooting incident Friday, July 14.

According to the Topeka Police Department, officers were dispatched to a Topeka hospital at around 5:24 p.m. Friday responding to a victim arriving with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, a juvenile victim was located with life threatening injuries. The victim later died at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to email telltpd@topeka.org or call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at (785) 368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling (785) 234-0007 or online at p3tips.com/128.

