Juvenile dies following shooting incident
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One juvenile has died following a shooting incident Friday, July 14.
According to the Topeka Police Department, officers were dispatched to a Topeka hospital at around 5:24 p.m. Friday responding to a victim arriving with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, a juvenile victim was located with life threatening injuries. The victim later died at the hospital.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to email telltpd@topeka.org or call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at (785) 368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling (785) 234-0007 or online at p3tips.com/128.
