Fiesta Topeka held their 90th Fiesta Parade Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Parade goers flooded the streets of downtown Topeka all the way from Kansas Avenue to Jackson Avenue.

Natalia Venegas, who danced in the parade, said her favorite part was celebrating her culture with her friends and family.

“I love how anyone can come and celebrate with us and it’s nice,” said Venegas. “You get to show off the dresses and stuff and I guess just meeting the people too, like seeing everybody there. It’s very nice to see everyone that comes.”

The Fiesta Parade allowed everyone to celebrate with dance, music, and more.

Participants said that they are honored to be able to celebrate their culture and share it with the community.

“It makes me feel good that I’m Hispanic and there’s other people who don’t like to show it off sometimes but I’m really proud of it and I’m glad I’m Hispanic and that I get to share this culture with everyone else here.”

Mila Juarez said her favorite part of the parade was getting to watch her mom dance and knowing how hard she practiced.

“The music and the culture that comes around one time a year,” said Juarez. “It just means a lot to me and my family because it’s the one time a year that everyone gets together and celebrates Mexican culture and I feel like that is a big deal to me.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.