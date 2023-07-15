Evergy continues damage assessment through severe weather cleanup in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy continues to assess the damage that was produced during a severe storm that swept through Topeka Friday afternoon, leaving thousands without power.

240,000 Evergy customers lost power during and after the storms, with the hardest hit area being Topeka. Evergy says it was able to restore power to two-thirds of Topeka but the rest of the neighborhoods in the city should expect repairs to be made in the next few days.

Residents are continuing to do their part in the cleanup process as over 200 trucks showed up to the Garrick Facility to dump truck loads of tree branches and limbs off at the dump. The facility has no fee for dumping off the branches and it will be open again next Saturday until 3 p.m., free of charge.

One big cause for concern for Evergy is more power lines down in the city. Residents are told to keep their distance from the downed power lines to maintain their safety, in case of a energized line.

“If you see a downed power line, you should assume that it is energized and you should keep your distance,” said Gina Penzig, spokesperson for Evergy. “We recommend trying to stay at least 35 feet from it so you don’t put yourself in danger.”

As Evergy continues to send out over 300 engineers to fix downed power lines, residents should stay diligent in case of heat and other storms. They say to have good communication with someone who has an outage or someone who can assist while the outage continues with the summer heat ramping back up. Customers can also check the outage map on the Evergy website for more updates.

