Camryn Turner is being herself to rise to the top

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - From Topeka to Lawrence, it’s just over 30 minutes, and Camryn Turner knew Lawrence would be home.

Heading into her junior year, you’ll certainly hear her name in Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena a lot more. Turner is a Seaman alum entering her third season with the Jayhawks who’s made her presence felt since stepping on campus.

“The confidence that I’ve had and that has grown because of all of the coaches and teammates saying, ‘you’re here, you can do this, we believe in you, we need you’”. It’s just really built my confidence and just played my game and not trying to be someone that I’m not,” Turner said.

She’s certainly displayed that, leading the Jayhawks in assists and second on the team in service aces and digs.

“I think coming into KU, I wanted to try and be the setter I thought they wanted me to be and not be who I am and he (Bechard) would just look at me when I’d get all tense like ‘dude, just create like you have been’” and Kaitlin {Nielsen} says it all the time, ‘just be you’”.

Just be Camryn Turner and she’s embraced that but something she’s also dealt with is being slightly undersized.

“I don’t feel small, I want to be big, I want to take up space,” Turner said. “I want to show people what I can do. When people do say I’m undersized, I just want to prove them wrong and be like, “I’m here, I’m a presence and I want to be known and to be heard.”

She spoke that into existence and that started in high school when she would go to KU camps and head coach Ray Bechard would ask her to stay afterwards and that’s where he knew Turner could transition well.

“I was personally convinced that it could happen and here we are with a young lady who’s one of the elite setter’s in the country in my opinion,” Bechard said.

Bechard says Turner’s growth is off the charts, from attacking the game plan, being an example for her teammates and the trust they have in her.

“She’s a part of our leadership council, she’s a part of what makes our team go in a big big way and we’re fortunate to have a young lady who shows up ready to go,” Bechard said. “She loves this school, she loves her team, loves her teammates and she works extremely hard.”

That hard work has paid off in a big way and it all goes back to, ‘Just be You’.

“Don’t try and change yourself. You can bring out different parts of you for the different situations you’re in but always stay true to who you are and be consistent with that. Don’t change for certain people, always stick to who you are and that will get you so far,” Turner said.

Turner was an All-Big 12 Second Team selection last year and a Midwest All-Region Honorable Mention. She was named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team for this season too.

Bechard told 13 Sports that he hopes Turner continues to play with a chip on her shoulder because that’s when she at her best.

