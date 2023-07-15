A calmer start to the weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With last night’s storms in the rear view mirror, NE Kansas can spend Saturday cleaning up without much interference from mother nature.

The strongest storms of 2023 rolled through NE Kansas Friday afternoon, bringing with them a barrage of screaming winds, large hail and heavy downpours. With gusts measured at nearly 80 mph and flash flood warnings all throughout Topeka and Lawrence, it was certainly an afternoon to remember, even in comparison to previous storms this summer.

NE Kansas wasn’t the only region affected, however - severe storm warnings were issued for KC, Tulsa, Springfield, and even as far as St Louis over the course of last night!

Thankfully, Saturday will provide better conditions for clean-ups/fun activities to start the weekend. Highs are expected to reach into the lower 90s, with mostly sunny skies forecasted throughout the day. With light winds out of the northwest, it will be a sharp contrast from the chaos of Friday afternoon.

Sunday afternoon will also provide drier conditions, though showers and storms will be possible overnight.

Looking at long term forecasts, we can expect temperatures to stay above 90 for the foreseeable future, with some spotty chances of rain next week looking to provide relief. The next chance for severe weather could occur Sunday night, however confidence is still low at the moment.

For now, a calmer, though still quite hot, pattern will be in place!

