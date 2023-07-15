Boy Scout helps his friend with Down Syndrome to earn his Eagle Scout

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan boy scout wants to help his friend and raise awareness around special education.

Patrick Huser is a star for boy scouts of America Troop 284 in Manhattan. But the focus isn’t on him he wants to spread the word for his friend.

“Logan Brooks he is doing an Eagle Scout project where he’s collecting donations for the special education and life skills program at Manhattan High School,” said Huser.

Anyone can donate what they need for the project.

“Clorox wipes, Kleenex, ramen noodles, granola bars, and laundry soap,” said Huser.

Huser would like to see people support Brooks in any way they can.

“I just like to see people actually contribute to what we’re trying to do here,” said Huser, ”He’s trying to get his Eagle and this has been quite an adventure for him and I would like to support that in every way possible and obviously I didn’t think this would go this far but this would be a good way to help him and get more donations for him and support him and get him further through that adventure so he can get his Eagle Scout.”

People can donate items at the Eastside Dillons on Saturday, August 5th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

