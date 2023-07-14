Watchman keeps eye on heart to lower stroke risk

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A little device is giving some people at risk for a stroke big peace of mind.

It’s called the Watchman. It’s become a more frequent option for people with a heart condition called atrial fibrillation.

Jim Travis is among them. A couple years ago, he felt life take a step back.

“I was building a raised (garden) bed area and it was just taking me forever,” he said. “I was feeling real tired all the time and my heart felt like it was fluttering, like a bird fluttering in my chest.”

His wife convinced him to see a doctor, who immediately put him an ambulance to the hospital. Jim had atrial fibrillation, or AFib, a certain type of irregular heartbeat.

“They were fearing a stroke was imminent because of the way my heart was, (they thought) I was going to get blood clots,” Jim said.

Dr. Alan Helmbold, a cardiology and electrophysiology specialist with Cotton O’Neil Heart Center in Topeka, said the Watchman targets an area of the heart called the left atrial appendage.

“With that left atrial appendage, when you’re in atrial fibrillation, it’s just sitting there kind of quivering and not contracting, so the blood can get in there, pool, form a clot, and that clot can go to the brain and cause a stroke,” he said.

Dr. Helmbold says blood thinners have long been standard treatment to prevent clotting, but they carry risks.

“As you get older, your risk of bleeding increases,” he said. “In the Midwest, we have lots of farmers and some of them have a lot more bleeding risk because of all the equipment they’re working on, the dangers of falling off farm equipment.”

When Jim was started on blood thinners in the hospital, they discovered he had an ulcer, which caused severe bleeding complications. Plus, he said he often works with a chainsaw outdoors and sharp objects doing woodworking, which he joked can be a problem if you’re on blood thinners “and have a bad day.”

That’s where the Watchman comes in. Doctors use a catheter through the leg to insert the device over the entry to the left atrial appendage, the source for 90 percent of strokes related to AFib.

“The idea is that once it’s in there, it closes off the appendage, and you don’t have the appendage as a source for stroke,” Dr. Helmbold said.

Patients are usually out of the hospital the same day as the procedure, and off blood thinners in six months. Jim had his procedure last summer.

“It took me off of the most expensive medication I’d ever been prescribed,” he said. “Now, instead of it, I take a children’s aspirin and it’s chewable and actually tastes quite good, so it’s not a bitter pill to swallow!”

And those raised beds are back in business.

“It’s fun now when we go out and use it, and remember and think about all the things I’ve done since then and how much easier it is for me to do,” he said.

Stormont has done nearly 900 Watchman procedures since starting the program in 2017. The device itself has seen improvements since then, making risk of complications even lower.

Insurance coverage varies, and the procedure may not be for everyone, so Dr. Helmbold says talk to your doctor about options.

Information on Watchman from Boston Scientific

