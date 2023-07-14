Washburn hosts pole vault camp, reflects on winning USTFCCCA Program of the Year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn Track and Field and Cross Country programs have a lot to be excited about right now.

The programs were recently named the Program of the Year by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association for the first time ever.

The university has been hosting youth athletic camps throughout the summer, and their pole vault camp, hosted by the program’s coaches, ended on Thursday at the Indoor Athletic Complex.

Assistant Coach Rick Attig says he loves putting them on because not only does he get to see his own athletes take on leadership roles, but he gets to see the improvements being made in his campers’ skills every day.

”We get kids from all over the country,” Coach Attig said. “The first day you kinda get an idea of what they look like when they start. And then at the end seeing these big improvements, it just makes the camp so much fun to coach.”

13 Sports also asked what it was like finding out they had been named the program of the year.

”It’s very rewarding. Coach Babb and I worked a little bit together before, prior to coming to Washburn. And I’m just, I’m excited to see how the program’s progressed under his leadership,” said Coach Attig.

