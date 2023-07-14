Washburn hosts pole vault camp, reflects on winning USTFCCCA Program of the Year

Washburn hosts pole vault camp
Washburn hosts pole vault camp(WIBW)
By Katie Maher
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn Track and Field and Cross Country programs have a lot to be excited about right now.

The programs were recently named the Program of the Year by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association for the first time ever.

The university has been hosting youth athletic camps throughout the summer, and their pole vault camp, hosted by the program’s coaches, ended on Thursday at the Indoor Athletic Complex.

Assistant Coach Rick Attig says he loves putting them on because not only does he get to see his own athletes take on leadership roles, but he gets to see the improvements being made in his campers’ skills every day.

”We get kids from all over the country,” Coach Attig said. “The first day you kinda get an idea of what they look like when they start. And then at the end seeing these big improvements, it just makes the camp so much fun to coach.”

13 Sports also asked what it was like finding out they had been named the program of the year.

”It’s very rewarding. Coach Babb and I worked a little bit together before, prior to coming to Washburn. And I’m just, I’m excited to see how the program’s progressed under his leadership,” said Coach Attig.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a report of a shooting early Wednesday in the 2000 block of S.E. Washington...
Early-morning shooting spurs motorcycle chase through Capital City
Topeka City Manager Steve Wade terminated
Lawrence, Kansas Police Department
Signs of foul play found in Lawrence death investigation
Marvon R. Tibbs
New name appears on Most Wanted list for robbery, drugs, weapons violations

Latest News

Washburn men's basketball assistant coach Nick Jones
Nick Jones brings winning resume that will boost Washburn men’s basketball
The cheerleaders got to visit Shriners patient ambassadors and compete in challenges using...
Shriners Hospital Experience offers new perspective heading into Shrine Bowl
Axtell's Isaac Detweiler
Kansas Shrine Bowl Day 4 content
Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark indulges a student media outlet with a Baylor Bear hand sign...
A year in as Big 12 commissioner, Yormark says ‘open for business’ was about more than expansion