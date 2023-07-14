Two men in custody for drugs following traffic stop in Osage County

Two men are in custody for drugs following a traffic stop in Osage County, Kan.
Two men are in custody for drugs following a traffic stop in Osage County, Kan.(MGN)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men are in custody for drugs following a traffic stop in Osage County, Kan.

Officials with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office said on the afternoon of July 13, officers along with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office’s Drug Enforcement Unit conducted proactive enforcement along our county line. During the enforcement, a traffic stop conducted in the 1000 bock of Sand Creed Rd. in Franklin County subsequently led to the following charges on the occupants of the vehicle.

Officials with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of the vehicle, Marvin McWhorter Jr., 63, of Quenemo, was taken into custody and transported to the Franklin County Jail on Franklin County charges of suspicion of the following:

  • Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • No drug tax stamp
  • Driving while suspended

According to officials with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, a passenger in the vehicle, Jesse Lindsey, 45, of Wellsville, was taken into custody and transported to Franklin County Jail on a Miami County probation violation warrant.

According to information gathered during the traffic stop, Osage County Sheriff’s Office said the traffic stop led to a search warrant being executed at 20020 S. Stanley Rd., Quenemo, by the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Ottawa Police Department. As a result, additional charges relating to narcotics and stolen property will be submitted to the Osage County Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marvon R. Tibbs
New name appears on Most Wanted list for robbery, drugs, weapons violations
Jeremiah Spencer
June shooting incident leads to Topeka man’s arrest as drug activity discovered
FILE
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following morning crash in Manhattan
Fire crews a vacant house fire Thursday night near Sherwood Lake.
Firefighters battled a vacant house fire near Lake Sherwood
Lawrence Police make arrest in relation to a homicide investigation

Latest News

Rosie is available for adoption from Helping Hands Humane Society.
Rosie dressed for a rainy-day visit to the Red Couch to promote pet adoption
Rosie is available for adoption from Helping Hands Humane Society.
Rosie dressed for a rainy-day visit to the Red Couch to promote pet adoption
A party was held for the event.
Arthur Capper's birthday celebrated
Renita Harris and Rodney Harmon talk about the upcoming For the Culture KS festival and gala.
For the Culture KS festival celebrates history, heritage