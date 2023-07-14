Two men in custody for drugs following traffic stop in Osage County

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men are in custody for drugs following a traffic stop in Osage County, Kan.

Officials with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office said on the afternoon of July 13, officers along with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office’s Drug Enforcement Unit conducted proactive enforcement along our county line. During the enforcement, a traffic stop conducted in the 1000 bock of Sand Creed Rd. in Franklin County subsequently led to the following charges on the occupants of the vehicle.

Officials with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of the vehicle, Marvin McWhorter Jr., 63, of Quenemo, was taken into custody and transported to the Franklin County Jail on Franklin County charges of suspicion of the following:

Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Possession of drug paraphernalia

No drug tax stamp

Driving while suspended

According to officials with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, a passenger in the vehicle, Jesse Lindsey, 45, of Wellsville, was taken into custody and transported to Franklin County Jail on a Miami County probation violation warrant.

According to information gathered during the traffic stop, Osage County Sheriff’s Office said the traffic stop led to a search warrant being executed at 20020 S. Stanley Rd., Quenemo, by the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Ottawa Police Department. As a result, additional charges relating to narcotics and stolen property will be submitted to the Osage County Attorney’s Office.

