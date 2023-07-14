Two Kansas City men sentenced for kidnapping, torturing victim

Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Kansas said the two men were sentenced to...
Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Kansas said the two men were sentenced to substantial terms of imprisonment following their convictions on kidnapping, firearm, and drug charges.(U.S. Department of Justice)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Kansas City men have been sentenced for kidnapping and torturing a victim in Wyandotte County.

Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Kansas said the two men were sentenced to substantial terms of imprisonment following their convictions on kidnapping, firearm, and drug charges.

Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Kansas indicated in February 2023, a federal jury found David Carr, 36, of Kansas City, and James Michael Poterbin, 47, of Edwardsville, guilty of kidnapping, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, and discharging a firearm in connection with a drug trafficking crime.

On July 6, 2023, a U.S. District Judge sentenced Carr to life in prison and Poterbin to 40 years of imprisonment.

According to officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Kansas noted the convictions and sentences relate to the 2019 kidnapping and torture of a victim in Kansas City, Kan. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, after Carr and Poterbin mistakenly believed a woman had stolen drug money from them, they kidnapped her boyfriend and demanded payment for his release.

Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Kansas said after beating, shooting and stabbing the victim, Carr and Poterbin believed the victim was dead and left him in the house for days before he was discovered by another individual. After the victim was found alive and rescued, Carr ordered a co-conspirator to burn the house to the ground, endangering neighbors and first responders.

Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Kansas noted the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department (KCKPD) investigated the case. The Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department investigated the arson.

Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Kansas also noted Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ryan J. Huschka and D. Christopher Oakley prosecuted the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sheri Catania presented the indictment to a grand jury and prepared the case for trial.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marvon R. Tibbs
New name appears on Most Wanted list for robbery, drugs, weapons violations
Jeremiah Spencer
June shooting incident leads to Topeka man’s arrest as drug activity discovered
FILE
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following morning crash in Manhattan
Lawrence Police make arrest in relation to a homicide investigation

Latest News

LIVE: SEVERE WEATHER COVERAGE
Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks...
Nine Kansas lakes under blue-green algae warning or watch status, three lifted
KU officials said the public is invited to attend A Landmark Celebration, honoring the 100th...
KU Dole Institute’s Landmark Celebration to honor late Kansas senator
Officials with the Office of the Governor said the observance is part of a nationwide campaign...
Gov. Kelly calls attention to rural road traffic fatalities