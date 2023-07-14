Two Kansas City men sentenced for kidnapping, torturing victim

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Kansas City men have been sentenced for kidnapping and torturing a victim in Wyandotte County.

Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Kansas said the two men were sentenced to substantial terms of imprisonment following their convictions on kidnapping, firearm, and drug charges.

Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Kansas indicated in February 2023, a federal jury found David Carr, 36, of Kansas City, and James Michael Poterbin, 47, of Edwardsville, guilty of kidnapping, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, and discharging a firearm in connection with a drug trafficking crime.

On July 6, 2023, a U.S. District Judge sentenced Carr to life in prison and Poterbin to 40 years of imprisonment.

According to officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Kansas noted the convictions and sentences relate to the 2019 kidnapping and torture of a victim in Kansas City, Kan. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, after Carr and Poterbin mistakenly believed a woman had stolen drug money from them, they kidnapped her boyfriend and demanded payment for his release.

Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Kansas said after beating, shooting and stabbing the victim, Carr and Poterbin believed the victim was dead and left him in the house for days before he was discovered by another individual. After the victim was found alive and rescued, Carr ordered a co-conspirator to burn the house to the ground, endangering neighbors and first responders.

Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Kansas noted the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department (KCKPD) investigated the case. The Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department investigated the arson.

Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Kansas also noted Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ryan J. Huschka and D. Christopher Oakley prosecuted the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sheri Catania presented the indictment to a grand jury and prepared the case for trial.

