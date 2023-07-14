Topeka’s July events making local businesses even busier

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Country Stampede, the Sunflower State Games and Fiesta Topeka either have or will kick off in the month of July in Topeka, bringing visitors to local restaurants, hotels and other businesses.

Jay Ives, president of Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant in Topeka, says the events are good for the city. “Topeka is definitely on the upswing,” Ives said. “The folks at the Greater Topeka Partnership have done a really good job of getting a lot of events. It’s benefited our bottom line.”

Ives mentioned that the Blind Tiger will sponsor Fiesta Topeka, which he says will benefit their sales as well as the Fiesta. “It’s the first time that the Blind Tiger beer will be at the Fiesta,” Ives said. “People will be enjoying craft beer as well as the beer that’s been there in the past. The proceeds from the beer goes to the Fiesta fund, which benefits the school.”

13 NEWS reached out to the Greater Topeka Partnership for comment, but they were unavailable.

