Spike Event at The Topeka Zoo encouraging summer education

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tables lined the entrance of the Topeka Zoo Friday morning with a variety of games and giveaways from local partner organizations in an effort to promote kids learning.

The Spike event was free for the first 300 kids along with providing them a free meal.

Addi Fulps said that the free books provided kids with different options to read during the summer.

“I think it is important because sometimes since you’re not really learning that much over summer, since you’re not going to school, I think it’s still important to still learn a bit, like reading,” said Fulps.

Kids do not always have resources outside of school.

President and CEO of Topeka Housing Authority, Trey George said that it is important to help kids of all ages.

“We definitely see the impact that literacy and early childhood education play in a child’s life and in their development as they go on,” said George. “So as many books that we can get into the hands of kiddos at the younger ages and on up, then we just find it to be very beneficial.”

There are times where it can be hard to teach your kids due to work and other responsibilities.

Mother, Cassandra Barkley, said she is grateful to be able to get the free books and give them to her kids.

“It’s very beneficial,” said Barkley. “Especially when we can’t always get to the library and you run through your books so many times they get tired of them and it keeps them occupied.”

Implementing education to children when they are young helps them to learn quicker.

Vice President of Strategic Initiative at United Way of Kaw Valley, Jessica Barraclough said all education starts with a good foundation.

“You know the reality is when we start thinking about education, we want to build a great foundation,” said Barraclough. “It’s just like building a house, so when you think about our little learners we want to build a foundation that is strong or them.”

Over 1,000 books were available for kids to take home and enjoy for free.

