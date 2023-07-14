Shriners Hospital Experience offers new perspective heading into Shrine Bowl

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The game’s cheerleaders participated in the Shrine Bowl Hospital Experience.

They got to visit Shriners patient ambassadors and compete in challenges using assistance tools like wheelchairs and prosthetic limbs that simulate what it’s like to live with a disability. The whole day gives them a new perspective.

“It was definitely eye-opening,” Holton High School Cheerleader Brynn Schmile said. “You really have to adapt and learn different ways to do things.”

“It’s a good learning experience,” Sicily Snyder, also from Holton, said. “Everybody is different. I really like that they said it’s not a disability, but it’s just a different ability. That’s a really good outlook to have.”

Football players will take part in the experience Friday.

