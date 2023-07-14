Shawnee Co. launching drone attack on noxious weeds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. is studying a unique approach for fighting noxious weeds: drones.

Shawnee Co. Commissioner Bill Riphahn explained the approach during a visit to Eye on NE Kansas. He said they started the program last year. He said it’s not only easier to reach areas with steep or difficult terrain using a drone as opposed to a backpack sprayer, they also can do it faster.

Riphahn also updated the county’s budget process. They’ve been hearing from various departments and organizations, and next will craft their proposed budget. From there, they’ll hold a public hearing Aug. 21 before approving a final spending plan for 2024, likely sometime in early September.

Watch the interview to hear more from Riphahn.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.