Shawnee Co. launching drone attack on noxious weeds

Shawnee Co. Commissioner Bill Riphahn talked about the county's latest plans on Eye on NE Kansas.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. is studying a unique approach for fighting noxious weeds: drones.

Shawnee Co. Commissioner Bill Riphahn explained the approach during a visit to Eye on NE Kansas. He said they started the program last year. He said it’s not only easier to reach areas with steep or difficult terrain using a drone as opposed to a backpack sprayer, they also can do it faster.

Riphahn also updated the county’s budget process. They’ve been hearing from various departments and organizations, and next will craft their proposed budget. From there, they’ll hold a public hearing Aug. 21 before approving a final spending plan for 2024, likely sometime in early September.

Watch the interview to hear more from Riphahn.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marvon R. Tibbs
New name appears on Most Wanted list for robbery, drugs, weapons violations
Jeremiah Spencer
June shooting incident leads to Topeka man’s arrest as drug activity discovered
FILE
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following morning crash in Manhattan
Fire crews a vacant house fire Thursday night near Sherwood Lake.
Firefighters battled a vacant house fire near Lake Sherwood
Lawrence Police make arrest in relation to a homicide investigation

Latest News

Two men are in custody for drugs following a traffic stop in Osage County, Kan.
Two men in custody for drugs following traffic stop in Osage County
Renita Harris and Rodney Harmon talk about the upcoming For the Culture KS festival and gala.
For the Culture KS festival celebrates history, heritage
Renita Harris and Rodney Harmon talk about the upcoming For the Culture KS festival and gala.
For the Culture KS festival celebrates history, heritage
Live at Five