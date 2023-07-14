Severe Storm Threat Winding Down

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After multiple severe storms and an issued (but not yet confirmed) tornado warning this afternoon, NE Kansas is looking to wind down the threats of high winds, heavy rain, and large hail this evening.

While a severe storm watch is expected to stay in place until 7 PM, the main line of storms has begun to exit our area and move east into Missouri. For the rest of the evening light to moderate rain is likely, while the chance of further strong to severe storms will be slim.

With golf ball sized hail observed and winds gusting in excess of 80 mph, it was another eventful entry into July’s very active stretch of severe weather! A tornado warning was issued for portions of Jefferson and Douglas counties as well, though it was radar indicated and not confirmed to be on the ground by a trained spotter or observed. The path of the tornado warning will likely be reviewed and assessed within the next several days to confirm if in fact a tornado was on the ground.

Just because the severe storm warnings have passed though, does not mean danger is no longer present. Flash flood warnings remain in effect for Shawnee and Douglas counties, as well as parts of Dickinson, Geary and Morris counties. If you encounter a flooded roadway while driving, remember - turn around, don’t drown! Try to find higher ground/elevation as quickly as possible.

After some lingering showers persist throughout tonight and potentially into tomorrow morning, Saturday will prove to be much drier, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 90s. The next chance of storms will arrive Sunday night, where we’ll be monitoring the potential for strong/severe classification.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.