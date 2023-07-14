Rosie dressed for a rainy-day visit to the Red Couch to promote pet adoption

Rosie, a three-year-old chihuahua/terrier mix, is among dogs available for zero-cost from Helping Hands Humane Society.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rosie is a fashionable hound who love to add a little flair to her own fur-ever family.

The three-year-old chihuahua/terrier mix sported a raincoat to join Emi Griess from Helping Hands Humane Society on Eye on NE Kansas.

Emi says Rosie and all the dogs at HHHS remain zero dollars to adopt. Cats are $25.

HHHS also continues to see good response to a change at its Community Clinic. Income eligibility requirements were dropped Monday for cats, pitbulls and pitbull mixes. For information on the clinic or to apply for the services, click here.

Rosie is available for adoption from Helping Hands Humane Society.
Rosie dressed for a rainy-day visit to the Red Couch to promote pet adoption
