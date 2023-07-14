Nick Jones brings winning resume that will boost Washburn men’s basketball

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wichita native was hired in June to join head coach Brett Ballard’s staff for this upcoming season.

Jones spent the last eight years at Wichita State, but the last four, he served at the Director of Player Development. He also spent one season at the University of Hawaii as the video coordinator.

Even before his time at Hawaii, he was at Kansas State from 2009 to 2014. Jones says learning from three, Final Four coaches was invaluable. Each stop Jones has been at, that specific program as won. Now, as he shifts to the Washburn bench, it’s more of the same, as the Ichabods are one of the winningest programs in DII history.

Jones says he knew Topeka could be a place he could grow.

“When he [Ballard] called me up and asked me if I was willing to come up here, it was a no-brainer,” Jones said. “It’s close to home and there was three things I was looking for in a job. Improved quality of life, I was looking to come to a winning program, an established winning program and then a job that would challenge me as a man, as a person, as an employee and a man of faith so that checked all three boxes right there and it’s been a good transition and been loving my time.”

Jones has worked with a couple of NBA players in his past, Fred VanFleet, Landry Shamet and Ron Baker. He says he’s a very active person and Jones believes that will help building relationships with the players and recruiting.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.