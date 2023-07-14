Motorcyclist injured after rear-end crash in Manhattan

Motorcyclist Richard Pena was injured after a rear-end crash involving a Nissan Sentra driven...
Motorcyclist Richard Pena was injured after a rear-end crash involving a Nissan Sentra driven by Debra Palmer in Manhattan, Kan.((MGN))
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcyclist was injured after a rear-end crash in Manhattan, Kan.

Riley County Police Department said on their Daily News that officers responded to the report of an injury crash around 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, July 13 near the intersection of Claflin and Hylton Heights Rds. in Manhattan, Kan.

RCPD indicated after arriving on the scene, officers found a Nissan Sentra driven by Debra Palmer, 63, of Manhattan, had rear-ended a Honda Motorcycle driven by Richard Pena, 35, of Atlanta, Ga.

RCPD noted Pena was transported to Ascension Via Christi Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Palmer was issued a citation for inattentive driving.

