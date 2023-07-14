Midwest Dream Car Collection held its Kids Studio

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Midwest Dream Car Collection held its kid’s studio today in Manhattan.

The studio was all about tigers as Sunset Zoo came to give a special presentation on tigers while the Car Collection staff shared fun facts about the 67 Sunbeam Tiger. The museum does about 4 or 5 of these a year for ages 12 and under. This event is a great way for the kids to have fun with crafts and learn a little too.

”These kids’ studios are a great way for families to come in and see the collection and get kids interested in the cars. Whenever you can involve something personal with the car and tie it into something that children or a child will understand it just makes the environment more fun and inviting for families as a whole we’re a very family-oriented operation and we love having kids here,” said Doug Meloan, curator at Midwest Dream Car Collection.

The Midwest Dream Car Collection hosts these studios so the kids can have fun about learning the cars.

