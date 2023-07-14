Midwest Dream Car Collection held its Kids Studio

The Midwest Dream Car Collection hosts these studios so the kids can have fun about learning...
The Midwest Dream Car Collection hosts these studios so the kids can have fun about learning the cars.(wibw)
By Joseph Robben
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Midwest Dream Car Collection held its kid’s studio today in Manhattan.

The studio was all about tigers as Sunset Zoo came to give a special presentation on tigers while the Car Collection staff shared fun facts about the 67 Sunbeam Tiger. The museum does about 4 or 5 of these a year for ages 12 and under. This event is a great way for the kids to have fun with crafts and learn a little too.

”These kids’ studios are a great way for families to come in and see the collection and get kids interested in the cars. Whenever you can involve something personal with the car and tie it into something that children or a child will understand it just makes the environment more fun and inviting for families as a whole we’re a very family-oriented operation and we love having kids here,” said Doug Meloan, curator at Midwest Dream Car Collection.

The Midwest Dream Car Collection hosts these studios so the kids can have fun about learning the cars.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marvon R. Tibbs
New name appears on Most Wanted list for robbery, drugs, weapons violations
Jeremiah Spencer
June shooting incident leads to Topeka man’s arrest as drug activity discovered
FILE
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following morning crash in Manhattan
Fire crews a vacant house fire Thursday night near Sherwood Lake.
Firefighters battled a vacant house fire near Lake Sherwood
Lawrence Police make arrest in relation to a homicide investigation

Latest News

Renita Harris and Rodney Harmon talk about the upcoming For the Culture KS festival and gala.
For the Culture KS festival celebrates history, heritage
Renita Harris and Rodney Harmon talk about the upcoming For the Culture KS festival and gala.
For the Culture KS festival celebrates history, heritage
Live at Five
Shawnee Co. Commissioner Bill Riphahn spoke about noxious weeds and the budget process during a...
Shawnee Co. launching drone attack on noxious weeds
Shawnee Co. Commissioner Bill Riphahn spoke about noxious weeds and the budget process during a...
Shawnee Co. launching drone attack on noxious weeds