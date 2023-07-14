At least 3 dead after Wallace County crash involving 15+ passenger van

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed three deaths in a crash Friday morning crash involving a 15-passenger van in Wallace County. The KHP said the van was traveling east on U.S. Highway 40 when its driver overcorrected and lost control. The van overturned in the triple-fatal crash in which at least two other adults were injured, one seriously. The KHP said there were also 10 juveniles in the van. It’s unknown how many of them were injured and to what extent.

The KHP listed five adults on the crash log, ranging in age from 24 to 73, all from Spokane, Wash. The deaths included a 37-year-old woman driving the van, and two women passengers, ages 24 and 70.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Wallace County Sheriff’s Office confirms authorities are on the scene of a crash involving a van carrying at least 15 passengers.

The Sheriff’s Office said the van rolled onto its top and that people ended up under the van.

The Sheriff’s Office couldn’t confirm how many people are injured and/or how many people died, but it did say that there was no word of anyone who “walked away” from the crash.

We will provide more details as they are made available.

