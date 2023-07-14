Lawrence Police make arrest in relation to a homicide investigation

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department have arrested a man for his relation to a homicide.

Just after 7:00 p.m. Thursday, officers located Chadwick Potter, 34, who was wanted for questioning regarding the homicide that was discovered near 6th and Vermont on July 12.

Authorities took Potter to the Lawrence Police Facility for questioning, where he was subsequently arrested. The victim, David Sullivan, was found dead near 6th and Vermont Wednesday morning.

Potter will be taken to Douglas County Correctional Facility and booked on suspicion of first-degree murder.

While an arrest has been made, the investigation continues. Investigators will prepare a charging affidavit and submit it to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office for charging consideration.

