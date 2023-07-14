KU’s Baumgartner talks to 13 Sports about signing with the Rockies

By Katie Maher
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas baseball’s Collin Baumgartner is pretty excited about starting his professional baseball journey.

The right-handed pitcher talked with 13 Sports after signing a free agent contract with the Colorado Rockies after the conclusion of the 2023 MLB Draft.

”It was really surreal and it still is at this point,” he said about the moment he got the call. “I was with my dad and I knew there was a chance for a late draft but I wasn’t quite sure yet. So obviously you’re sitting and watching the draft, and the anxiety is at an all time high. You have no clue what’s gonna happen. And I’m just thankful I’m even getting the opportunity to be like that.”

The Illinois native transferred to KU for his final season of eligibility, and became the Friday night starter. On the mound, he led the Jayhawks with a 6-1 record and 74 strikeouts in 79 innings pitched.

Baumgartner said he owes a lot of his success to the Jayhawks, and his favorite memory will always be his start on the mound against top-seeded Texas in the Big 12 Tournament. KU won that game 6-3.

Baumgartner started talking with the Rockies on the third day of the draft, and they told him all he had to do was wait by the phone. He wants fans to know they’re getting a player who will give them all he’s got.

“I’m gonna give you my all every single day,” he said. “I’m just super thankful and I’m not gonna have any regrets, I’m gonna leave it all out there.”

